The Truth about Trump's DeSantis statement. Raheem Kassam with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian opens the show with The National Pulse's Raheem Kassam, to break down and analyze the true meaning of the Trump/DeSantis question.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289