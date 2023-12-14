TruthStream #212 The Brilliant Heather Holmes: Probiotics, Breakthrough Blood Clot Dissolver, Gut Health, Bio Film, End of Year sale! Invaluable health info

https://lp.qhp4life.com/truth-stream-with-scott-joe-dec-13-2023/

Every six minutes someone on the planet has a blood clot. Almost one million people each year die from blood clots. Now here we are in 2023, having lived through a pandemic, and people are facing an even bigger threat of blood clots if they have take the COVID vaccine.

Blood thinners are a $billion+ dollar industry. Whether you have high blood pressure, have experienced a DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis), had clotting in your arteries or veins or even had open heart surgery, you are most likely taking a pharmaceutical. If you have tried natural products, we certainly commend you. Most likely, though, they have fallen short in actually being able to eliminate a clot if you do get one.

Prevention is certainly the key to avoiding health issues; however, it is important to make sure you are taking a medical grade nutraceutical that contains non-GMO ingredients.

Your blood chi, the health of your blood has a direct affect on the health of your organs, your cells, your capillary beds, your arteries, your veins and your brain. If your blood chi -the health of your blood - is compromised, the impact can be exponential and catastrophic to your overall health -causing disease and infection.

Medical Grade, non-GMO, Natto NSP-2 Fibrinolytic Enzyme Natural Clot Dissolver has so many benefits for your blood, and the best part is that it is scientifically proven to do the following:

- Help thin blood and naturally break up clots in 5-6 hours

- Help prevent DVT's

- Help to reduce plaque in arteries

- Increase blood flow/circulation

- Help to improve heart function

- Help to reduce high blood pressure

- Help to control cholesterol

- Help treat Alzhiemers





70% of the population has an auto-immune disease, and 99% of people on earth has inflammation at some point during the day. Increased environmental toxins, poor diet, lack of sleep, stress, all cause bacterial imbalance in the gut. Bacterial imbalance in the gut directly affects your immune system.

Antibiotics do more to imbalance your gut than almost any other factor. It can take up to six months for your good bacteria (probiotics), making you more vulnerable to disease and infection. The more bacteria is imbalanced, the more bad bacteria can wreak havoc in your body in numerous ways - one of the biggest is the formation of biofilm.

Biofilm is responsible for 80% of all disease and infection.

The probiotic supplements lining the pharmacy and grocery store isles are not able to make it through the bile system to the colon where they are needed.

Additionally, they are incapable of removing biofilm.

This is why P2 Probiotic Power Digestive H2O Additive is so important. The spore-based probiotics in this product are hearty warriors that do make it through the bile system to the colon. They can act like an antibiotic when needed and go dormant and then come back when needed.

They do these other amazing things too:

- Help fight viruses

- Help genes function better

- Assist in fortifying your immune system

- Help remove and prevent biofilm

- Help to balance your microbiome

- Promote bacterial balance in your gut

- Aid digestion

- Help to ease stomach upset

If you suffer from SIBO, Leaky Gut, Crohns Disease, IBS, Gastritis or just stomach upset, the probiotics in this H2O Additive have been scientifically proven to have a big impact on all of these conditions. Some of these studies are available here.

Check out the full line of P2 Probiotic Power products for home cleaning, body care, allergy/ashtma/sinus and pet care.





