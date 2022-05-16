The Breast Milk of Vaccinated Mothers Is Discolored and Babies Suffer

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05/12/2022 Naomi Wolff’s team says the milk of vaccinated nursing mothers is discolored. Babies develop gastrointestinal problems and fail to thrive after drinking their mother’s milk. Dr. Malone issued a joint announcement with 17,000 doctors on the 11th announcing that the medical emergency must be lifted and vaccinations must be stopped.