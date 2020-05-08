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#AlexJonesShow FULL: What's Behind Trump's Strategic Pivot, Plus San Antonio Outlaws First Amendment
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38 views • May 08, 2020
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Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
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