© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Peter McCullough-Planning For Monkeypox Campaign Was In The Planning For Years
Follow
2
Share
Report
493 views • June 07, 2022
MIRRORED from https://twitter.com/P_McCulloughMD/status/1531400419272007680
@PeterMcCullough «Planning for Monkeypox campaign was in the planning for years WHO/WEF/CEPI/CDC/Jynneos. The CDC has a large “Monkeypox Response Team” and there were planning exercises in Munich in March 2021. I explain to Childrens Health Defense Dr Tony O’Donnell.»
@PeterMcCullough «Planning for Monkeypox campaign was in the planning for years WHO/WEF/CEPI/CDC/Jynneos. The CDC has a large “Monkeypox Response Team” and there were planning exercises in Munich in March 2021. I explain to Childrens Health Defense Dr Tony O’Donnell.»
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.