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New Nuremberg Trial to take place on September 21st 2021 on the Isle of Man
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551 views • June 30, 2021
New Nuremberg Trial to take place on 01-09-2021 on the Isle of Man
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/GMT20210601-173937_Recording_gallery_1280x720:d?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Explore The Isles Of Mann 🍀The Setting For The New Nuremberg Trials, Sept. 1/21
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Explore-The-Isles-Of-Mann-Ireland:4?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
🍀New Nuremberg Trial to take place on the Isle of Man on September 21st 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/GMT20210601-173937_Recording_gallery_1280x720:d
Featured video created by youtuber Culture Vannin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWI0Oi5plAI
Website http://www.culturevannin.im
License Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Isle of Man (Manx: Mannin [ˈmanɪnʲ], also Ellan Vannin [ˈɛlʲan ˈvanɪnʲ]), also known as Mann (/mæn/), is an island nation and self-governing British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Revested into British Crown: 10 May 1765
🍀🍀Resources for Empowerment🍀🍀
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2
Served this day 1st June 2021 on John Quinn doing business as attorney general Richard Gozney doing business as lieutenant governor (and replacement) and Stuart Quayle doing business as chief registrar...
Help with courtenay’s work:
https://ko-fi.com/courtenayadamlawrence
🍀Max Igan chats with courtenay, dirk and trina - Part 1
June 26th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Max-Igan-Part-1:3
Another excellent soul to chat with - Max Igan, who knows so much about where we are now, through uncovering where we have been.
🍀Dr Andy Kaufman chats with courtenay, dirk, and trina
June 18th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/interview:d
We had such a brilliant interview with Dr Andy Kaufman, we chat about supposed viruses, isolation procedures, and health in general
🍀Awakening for Newbies - Monday night zoom recording from 28.06.2021 - Q&A starts at 2:09
June 29th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Newbies-Full-Video-28.06.21:2
Topic: Empowering Discussions and Presentations
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
🍀Empowering Business Team interview John Smith of CLC regarding Small Businesses
June 25th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Business-Q-A-with-John-Smith:4
John Smith answers some questions regarding running your business under Common Law and what CLC can do to help
Join our Common Law Learning Community on Discord here:
https://discord.gg/TAp2S9RWfe
Join our Common Law for Small Businesses Group Chat on telegram here:
https://t.me/SmallBusinessGroupCommonLaw
Access materials, information and sign up for networking here:
https://empoweringbusiness.info
To learn about Common Law, join our Common Law Beginners group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/qCidMxRN36c3YmNk
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/GMT20210601-173937_Recording_gallery_1280x720:d?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
Explore The Isles Of Mann 🍀The Setting For The New Nuremberg Trials, Sept. 1/21
https://odysee.com/@TimelessTruths:3/Explore-The-Isles-Of-Mann-Ireland:4?r=8y8DazTqGsmAGa2TtFB8VPWywQxNpYav
🍀New Nuremberg Trial to take place on the Isle of Man on September 21st 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/GMT20210601-173937_Recording_gallery_1280x720:d
Featured video created by youtuber Culture Vannin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zWI0Oi5plAI
Website http://www.culturevannin.im
License Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Isle of Man (Manx: Mannin [ˈmanɪnʲ], also Ellan Vannin [ˈɛlʲan ˈvanɪnʲ]), also known as Mann (/mæn/), is an island nation and self-governing British Crown Dependency in the Irish Sea between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Revested into British Crown: 10 May 1765
🍀🍀Resources for Empowerment🍀🍀
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2
Served this day 1st June 2021 on John Quinn doing business as attorney general Richard Gozney doing business as lieutenant governor (and replacement) and Stuart Quayle doing business as chief registrar...
Help with courtenay’s work:
https://ko-fi.com/courtenayadamlawrence
🍀Max Igan chats with courtenay, dirk and trina - Part 1
June 26th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Max-Igan-Part-1:3
Another excellent soul to chat with - Max Igan, who knows so much about where we are now, through uncovering where we have been.
🍀Dr Andy Kaufman chats with courtenay, dirk, and trina
June 18th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/interview:d
We had such a brilliant interview with Dr Andy Kaufman, we chat about supposed viruses, isolation procedures, and health in general
🍀Awakening for Newbies - Monday night zoom recording from 28.06.2021 - Q&A starts at 2:09
June 29th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Newbies-Full-Video-28.06.21:2
Topic: Empowering Discussions and Presentations
Time: This is a recurring meeting Meet anytime
🍀Empowering Business Team interview John Smith of CLC regarding Small Businesses
June 25th, 2021
https://odysee.com/@EmpoweringBusinessCommunities:2/Business-Q-A-with-John-Smith:4
John Smith answers some questions regarding running your business under Common Law and what CLC can do to help
Join our Common Law Learning Community on Discord here:
https://discord.gg/TAp2S9RWfe
Join our Common Law for Small Businesses Group Chat on telegram here:
https://t.me/SmallBusinessGroupCommonLaw
Access materials, information and sign up for networking here:
https://empoweringbusiness.info
To learn about Common Law, join our Common Law Beginners group on Telegram here:
https://t.me/joinchat/qCidMxRN36c3YmNk
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