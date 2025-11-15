© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukrainian Command Post Destroyed North of Chasov Yar
Recon units of the Sever-V Brigade detected a dugout used as a forward command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Nearby, the enemy had hidden a generator inside a ruined building — powering the shelter and its electronic warfare system that disrupted incoming FPV drones.
The first wave of strikes came from drop munitions and fiber-optic drones, which successfully destroyed the generator and shut down the EW system.
With the electronic shield down, FPV drones finished the job, wiping out the command post.
Via @Sever_Z