Ukrainian Command Post Destroyed North of Chasov Yar

Recon units of the Sever-V Brigade detected a dugout used as a forward command post of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Nearby, the enemy had hidden a generator inside a ruined building — powering the shelter and its electronic warfare system that disrupted incoming FPV drones.

The first wave of strikes came from drop munitions and fiber-optic drones, which successfully destroyed the generator and shut down the EW system.

With the electronic shield down, FPV drones finished the job, wiping out the command post.





Via @Sever_Z