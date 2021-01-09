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"Peaceful transition of power" does NOT mean a Biden/Harris presidency
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150 views • January 09, 2021
Michael Jaco and Jay Campbell discuss what a peaceful transition of power means, and that it does not mean concession to the criminals and thieves.
They cover a lot of crucial details with power of knowledge and tremendous insight.
I disagree with them that Trump is the high power in this show. I believe all of the players are working at the behest and control of beings further up the power pyramid. I would LOVE for these guys to be correct, but caution that you should be prepared for the other possibilities.
This is one more of my Eew-toob saves ... I make a copy and present it here to protect it from their censors AND so you don't have to go to Eew-toob and be tracked everywhere you go after that visit.
They cover a lot of crucial details with power of knowledge and tremendous insight.
I disagree with them that Trump is the high power in this show. I believe all of the players are working at the behest and control of beings further up the power pyramid. I would LOVE for these guys to be correct, but caution that you should be prepared for the other possibilities.
This is one more of my Eew-toob saves ... I make a copy and present it here to protect it from their censors AND so you don't have to go to Eew-toob and be tracked everywhere you go after that visit.
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