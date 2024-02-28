Create New Account
Travel Log about a couple that drove their Toyota Chinnock from Canada to Argentina. This segment covers Colombia - Part A
Published 14 hours ago

As many of you know, I live in Medellin Colombia with my 35 yr old son. We are from So Cal.  Blazing new trails down here.  I didn't realize Colombia is so Raw .  I mean there are hugely steep mountains everywhere, long rivers,  Farc running around killing people in the outlying areas over cocaine war. Same ole same ole

traveladventurecolombia

