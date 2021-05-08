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Dr Samantha Bailey: Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" (MIRRORED)
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337 views • May 08, 2021
Dr Samantha Bailey: Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/N2lfOEpNG_Q

Watch the full Asymptomatic Transmission video here:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Odysee-Exclusive---Covid-19-Asymptomatic-Transmission-Small-Video-:e

* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]

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US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
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https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1
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Audiobook...is coming!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy