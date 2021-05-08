© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Samantha Bailey: Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
337 views • May 08, 2021
Dr Samantha Bailey: Covid-19: "Asymptomatic Transmission" (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/N2lfOEpNG_Q
Watch the full Asymptomatic Transmission video here:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Odysee-Exclusive---Covid-19-Asymptomatic-Transmission-Small-Video-:e
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Mirrored from You Tube channel Dr. Sam Bailey at:-
https://youtu.be/N2lfOEpNG_Q
Watch the full Asymptomatic Transmission video here:
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Odysee-Exclusive---Covid-19-Asymptomatic-Transmission-Small-Video-:e
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Please support my channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/drsambailey
Leave me a tip! ▶https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Virus Mania book:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cm_sp=snippet-_-srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2
Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1
* NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Audiobook...is coming!
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on LBRY (it's the older version of Odysee but still good)
▶https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.