10.07.22 Medical Staffing Shortages?

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I received a cold call looking for temp staff. I haven't worked in the field since the
"scamdemic" started. She must've been calling off the listings from the govt registry but I'm listed as not actively working in the field. How bad is the coming collapse in healthcare? What could be the reason?
Thanks for watching
Big 3 folks
E.