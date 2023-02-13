Create New Account
Miles Guo: Regardless of how many Chinese people will starve to death, Xi Jinping just keeps giving out money all over the world
Published 21 hours ago
https://gettr.com/post/p284vmie425

2/12/2023 Miles Guo: Regardless of how many Chinese people will starve to death, Xi Jinping just keeps giving out money all over the world; 8.6 million CCP members will be turned into part-time contractors and could lose their jobs at any time. The New Federal State of China will save them!

#XiJinping #NFSC #CCPmembersConvertedtoContractors


2/12/2023 文贵直播：习近平不管中国人死活，在全世界大撒币；860万党员被改成钟点工随时失业，新中国联邦要救他们！

#习近平 #新中国联邦 #党员变合同工


