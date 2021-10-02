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Doctors In Scotland Baffled By 'Mysterious' Rise In Heart Attacks [01.10.2021]
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40 views • October 02, 2021
https://www.infowars.com/posts/gee-what-could-it-be-uk-newspaper-reports-mystery-rise-in-heart-attacks-from-blocked-arteries/
125,583 views Oct 1, 2021
Salty Cracker - 684K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NqkEstLIJtU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
125,583 views Oct 1, 2021
Salty Cracker - 684K subscribers
https://youtu.be/NqkEstLIJtU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8c-i0G5ySY3giqIQepEjcQ
Website: https://saltmustflow.com
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