A Russian quadcopter operator severed the control cable of a Ukrainian fiber-optic guided drone using his own drone’s blade.

💬🇰🇵 New York Times today published an article claiming that in early 2019, U.S. Navy SEALs secretly landed on North Korean soil during Trump’s talks with Kim Jong-un.

The mission aimed to plant a listening device to spy on Kim’s communications but collapsed after a North Korean boat appeared. SEALs opened fire, killing civilians, and fled.

The U.S. concealed the incident, never informing Congress, despite the extreme risk of provoking a nuclear-armed DPRK.

Full article: New York Times, archived at archive.is