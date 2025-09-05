© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Russian quadcopter operator severed the control cable of a Ukrainian fiber-optic guided drone using his own drone’s blade.
Adding:
💬🇰🇵 New York Times today published an article claiming that in early 2019, U.S. Navy SEALs secretly landed on North Korean soil during Trump’s talks with Kim Jong-un.
The mission aimed to plant a listening device to spy on Kim’s communications but collapsed after a North Korean boat appeared. SEALs opened fire, killing civilians, and fled.
The U.S. concealed the incident, never informing Congress, despite the extreme risk of provoking a nuclear-armed DPRK.
➡️Full [archived] article (https://archive.is/2025.09.05-131346/https://www.nytimes.com/2025/09/05/us/navy-seal-north-korea-trump-2019.html)