FREEDOM RALLY: TROWBRIDGE PARK - THE MARCH (21/01/23) -- UK
40 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published 14 days ago |

Freedom Rally, Trowbridge Park on Saturday 21st January 2023.


A very cold foggy day indeed. After the event in the park and few of us marched through Trowbridge Town Centre to spread the message.

We came across a pop up jab centre at the Salvation Army of all places. You'd think they would know better.

We also demonstrated outside the police station because Wiltshire Police are complicit and accessories to crimes against Humanity.

(We also protested outside Sainsbury's to Keep It Cash but my camera battery died so no footage.)


Keywords
logo

