The Origin of Blues The Genre That Started It All

🎸 Before rock, jazz, soul, and pop…





There was Blues.





Born from pain, hope, and real life, this genre changed music forever.





🎙️ Discover the story behind the sound that started it all.





👉 Full episode in the link in description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5u1PCdsMZ9kWVVFd2OxBVG?si=lW0beFWzSvu7ctpUtmtodA





#bluesmusic

#historyofblues

#originofblues

#MusicHistory

#AmericanMusicHistory