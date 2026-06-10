The Origin of Blues The Genre That Started It All

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🎸 Before rock, jazz, soul, and pop…
There was Blues.
Born from pain, hope, and real life, this genre changed music forever.
🎙️ Discover the story behind the sound that started it all.
👉 Full episode in the link in description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5u1PCdsMZ9kWVVFd2OxBVG?si=lW0beFWzSvu7ctpUtmtodA
#bluesmusic
#historyofblues
#originofblues
#MusicHistory
#AmericanMusicHistory
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