Russian UAV operators hit enemy fighters stronghold in Trenches in Zaporozhye direction

UAV operators hit enemy stronghold in Zaporozhye direction
🔎 A quadcopter-type UAV was used to target an AFU stronghold.
💥 As a result of the strike, the enemy fighters in the trenches with their weapons were neutralised.
