© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VİRÜS Gerçekte Nedir ? Neden BULAŞICI DEĞİLDİR ?
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • October 16, 2020
● Bu videoda virüslerin, hastalığı başlatan olduklarının hiçbir zaman kanıtlanamadığını ve virüslerin başka insanlara bulaşamayacağını göreceğiz.
● Pasteur'den bugüne, "virüs salgını yalanı" nasıl ilaç ve aşı şirketlerinin para kazanma hırsıyla büyüdü?
● Hükumetler ve medya, "virüs salgını yalanını" kullanarak, nasıl bizi kontrol altına almaya çalışıyor?
Ahmet Çınar'ın tercümesi ve seslendirmesiyle... iyi aydınlanmalar...
***
Orjinal video
Viruses Can't Spread - Why The COVID-19 Virus Doesn't Exist And Is Exosomes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YlzxXkj2Gw (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGsTnJ77wh99/
Kaynakça:
Virus Mania book
https://amzn.to/3ey2AsE
What's Really Makes You Ill book
https://amzn.to/2KgLYI0
Dr Andrew Kaufman Rejecting CoronaVirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzRbq (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7bc60bf-3cf1-47cf-923c-6489f9da08fc
Dr Scott Jensen On Covid 19 Death Count Guidelines & Financial Incentives
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6A-fAvEEpI/
The Real Science of Germs: Do Viruses Cause Disease? - Dr.Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXM (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TORel19zI2A2/
The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o58RnLPJ5KdL/
Germ Theory Hoax
https://parentofsociety.com/t/germ-theory-hoax-coronavirus-cant-make-you-sick-and-vaccines-dont-work-part-1/50?fbclid=IwAR2x9W5scdwIwN8sak7xK6kdeZQ6KmdeS-oEMG9ROy0mSkYm17baiOdIG8E
Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of Life - Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life---antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur.html
● Pasteur'den bugüne, "virüs salgını yalanı" nasıl ilaç ve aşı şirketlerinin para kazanma hırsıyla büyüdü?
● Hükumetler ve medya, "virüs salgını yalanını" kullanarak, nasıl bizi kontrol altına almaya çalışıyor?
Ahmet Çınar'ın tercümesi ve seslendirmesiyle... iyi aydınlanmalar...
***
Orjinal video
Viruses Can't Spread - Why The COVID-19 Virus Doesn't Exist And Is Exosomes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YlzxXkj2Gw (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hGsTnJ77wh99/
Kaynakça:
Virus Mania book
https://amzn.to/3ey2AsE
What's Really Makes You Ill book
https://amzn.to/2KgLYI0
Dr Andrew Kaufman Rejecting CoronaVirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzRbq (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.brighteon.com/d7bc60bf-3cf1-47cf-923c-6489f9da08fc
Dr Scott Jensen On Covid 19 Death Count Guidelines & Financial Incentives
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M6A-fAvEEpI/
The Real Science of Germs: Do Viruses Cause Disease? - Dr.Andrew Kaufman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcBXM (Youtube tarafından kaldırılmış)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TORel19zI2A2/
The Coronavirus Conspiracy: How COVID-19 Will Seize Your Rights & Destroy Our Economy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/o58RnLPJ5KdL/
Germ Theory Hoax
https://parentofsociety.com/t/germ-theory-hoax-coronavirus-cant-make-you-sick-and-vaccines-dont-work-part-1/50?fbclid=IwAR2x9W5scdwIwN8sak7xK6kdeZQ6KmdeS-oEMG9ROy0mSkYm17baiOdIG8E
Who Had Their Finger on the Magic of Life - Antoine Bechamp or Louis Pasteur?
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/who-had-their-finger-on-the-magic-of-life---antoine-bechamp-or-louis-pasteur.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.