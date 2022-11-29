Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: Una madre impía
The Berean Call
Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


Esperamos que no nos entiendan mal: No estamos sugiriendo que los papas, sacerdotes y monjas católicos sean inherentemente más proclives a la promiscuidad que el resto de la humanidad. Nuestros corazones son iguales. Muchas de esas personas sin duda tuvieron al principio altas aspiraciones morales y espirituales, y en ese espíritu emprendieron lo que sinceramente pensaron que sería una vida de pureza y devoción a Cristo. Pero el sistema de privilegios, poder y autoridad jerárquicos sobre el laicado los corrompió y destruyó.


