MESSAGE TO THE FUTURE
Rules_For_Rationals
If this video happens to be seen by people who exist long after I cease to, know this, that the leaders of the 21st century were far worse than the leaders of the 20th century.
Considering that the 20th century produced Mao, Stalin, Hitler, LBJ, FDR, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, Neville Chamberlain, Nixon, Castro, OPEC, The French Military, etc. etc. That is quite an indictment. But it's fair and accurate.

