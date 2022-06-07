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The History of World War 3: An Attack on America
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33 views • June 07, 2022
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
The past two and a half years have been the culmination of a century's worth of set up. It has been devised and even revealed to us over and over again. And even now, as we are in the midst of some of the greatest and deadliest battles the world has ever known, we still try to believe we are not in the middle of sustained and deadly attacks.
This is not a war of convention. We were told World War 3 would not be. They literally gave us their playbook. They didn't even try to hide or conceal it. That is the sheer brilliance of it all. They shared it all with us on camera, in interviews, movie, television shows and books. We saw everything they were doing...heard everything they were saying...and we did nothing to even slow it down.
There were many that sounded the alarm, but those warning went unheeded and cast aside. In most instances, we scoffed at those who shared there knowing prophecies.
The beautiful part is we know now. We are aware. And more and more of us are not only waking up to the reality and realizing what we are embroiled in, we are coming together, standing up and doing something about it. In corners of this amazing country, there are all kinds of people doing everything they can to fight for the country they love.
"Putting people and their stories first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Brighteon.com/Bitchute.com/Rumble.com/Brandnewtube.com
Email: [email protected]
The past two and a half years have been the culmination of a century's worth of set up. It has been devised and even revealed to us over and over again. And even now, as we are in the midst of some of the greatest and deadliest battles the world has ever known, we still try to believe we are not in the middle of sustained and deadly attacks.
This is not a war of convention. We were told World War 3 would not be. They literally gave us their playbook. They didn't even try to hide or conceal it. That is the sheer brilliance of it all. They shared it all with us on camera, in interviews, movie, television shows and books. We saw everything they were doing...heard everything they were saying...and we did nothing to even slow it down.
There were many that sounded the alarm, but those warning went unheeded and cast aside. In most instances, we scoffed at those who shared there knowing prophecies.
The beautiful part is we know now. We are aware. And more and more of us are not only waking up to the reality and realizing what we are embroiled in, we are coming together, standing up and doing something about it. In corners of this amazing country, there are all kinds of people doing everything they can to fight for the country they love.
"Putting people and their stories first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Brighteon.com/Bitchute.com/Rumble.com/Brandnewtube.com
Email: [email protected]
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