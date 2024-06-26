Breaking Their Own Rules; The Fire Ant Poisoners.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking their own rules.
"Biosecurity Queensland
@nationalfireantprogram
have admitted they were negligent when they poisoned the creek.
So do our tax dollars pay the fine for your negligence?
Will you halt the program immediately?"
Under the Environmental Protection Act 1994 (Queensland), the maximum penalties for environmental offenses, including pollution of waterways, are:
For an individual: 4,000 penalty units (currently $268,800) or 2 years imprisonment
For a corporation: 8,000 penalty units (currently $537,600).
Additionally, the Queensland Government may also issue on-the-spot fines for environmental offenses, including:
$2,438 for an individual
$12,192 for a corporation
https://www.legislation.qld.gov.au/view/pdf/asmade/act-1994-062
