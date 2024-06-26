BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Breaking Their Own Rules; The Fire Ant Poisoners.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
115 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • 10 months ago

Breaking their own rules.


"Biosecurity Queensland

@nationalfireantprogram

 have admitted they were negligent when they poisoned the creek.

So do our tax dollars pay the fine for your negligence?

Will you halt the program immediately?"


Under the Environmental Protection Act 1994 (Queensland), the maximum penalties for environmental offenses, including pollution of waterways, are:


For an individual: 4,000 penalty units (currently $268,800) or 2 years imprisonment

For a corporation: 8,000 penalty units (currently $537,600).

Additionally, the Queensland Government may also issue on-the-spot fines for environmental offenses, including:

$2,438 for an individual

$12,192 for a corporation

https://www.legislation.qld.gov.au/view/pdf/asmade/act-1994-062


Stop The Toxic Fire Ant Program -

https://www.facebook.com/groups/444909177952083


JOIN US:

https://aussieflyers.bio.link/

Keywords
australiaqueenslanddawson creekfire ant poisonpyriproxyfens methoprenestop the toxic fire ant programtoxic to aquatic lifesamford
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy