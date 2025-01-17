Max Blumenthal explains why he wanted to hold Antony Blinken accountable for genocide.

@thegrayzonenews

Here's Max's great rant to Blinken that I posted yesterday.

https://www.brighteon.com/243446f2-1f3f-429f-9b1a-e3744b8be8d0

Cynthia, Adding a good write up found:

Israel's Far-Right Government: A Double Standard the West Wants You to Ignore

Yesterday, the 16th of January, The Washington Post published an article titled “Ceasefire deal delayed as Netanyahu bargains with far-right allies”. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2025/01/16/gaza-ceasefire-hostage-deal-netanyahu/)

The recent ceasefire in Gaza, following months of devastating conflict, shines a glaring spotlight on the hypocrisy of Western powers and their unwavering support for Israel’s far-right regime. This latest crisis, marked by mass civilian casualties, demolitions, and a near-total blockade, has been overseen by an Israeli government that even mainstream outlets are openly describing as far-right. Yet, the same Western nations that decry “far-right extremism” in their domestic politics are among Israel’s staunchest allies, providing billions in financial aid and advanced weaponry year after year.

Take the United States and the United Kingdom, for instance. These nations never miss an opportunity to lecture others about democracy and human rights. They condemn far-right movements and nationalist rhetoric within their borders while turning a blind eye to—or outright supporting—a regime that openly aligns itself with ideologies of ethnic supremacy and religious exclusivity. Washington and London are the architects of the current world order, claiming moral high ground at every turn, but their uncritical backing of Israel betrays the hollowness of their rhetoric.

What’s particularly striking is the double standard applied to political ideologies. Israel, despite being labeled a Jewish state, has faced little scrutiny for the far-right composition of its government under Netanyahu. Meanwhile, parties and organizations in Europe or the U.S. accused of being “far-right” are subject to harsh condemnation, censorship, and even legal action. How does one reconcile this contradiction? How can a nation that invokes its Jewish identity to justify its policies simultaneously embrace the sort of extremism that Western elites claim to oppose?

The answer lies in the cynical calculations of power. Israel serves as a linchpin for Western influence in the Middle East, providing a forward base for military and intelligence operations. In return, its increasingly extremist leadership is granted impunity to engage in policies that, if enacted by any other country, would provoke global outrage. Ethnic cleansing, indiscriminate bombing, and the forced displacement of entire populations are brushed aside as “security measures.”

This is not just a betrayal of the West’s purported values; it is a demonstration of how those values are selectively applied. The U.S. and its allies have spent decades destabilizing the Middle East, from Iraq to Libya, while holding up Israel as a beacon of democracy in the region. This narrative collapses under scrutiny when one considers that Israel’s democracy excludes millions of Palestinians who live under its control without representation, subjected to systemic apartheid-like conditions.

Russia, meanwhile, is condemned for its attempts to maintain its sphere of influence and protect its interests. Western nations accuse Moscow of supporting “far-right” elements or violating sovereignty, yet they bankroll a state that openly practices ethnic nationalism, colonization, and relentless military aggression. The duplicity is staggering.

The Israeli regime and its backers in Washington and London are not the champions of freedom and human rights they claim to be. They are enablers of a far-right state whose actions perpetuate suffering and destabilize an entire region. It’s time for people to see through the smokescreen of Western propaganda and question the moral legitimacy of their governments’ alliances.

From: ForeignAgentIntel.





