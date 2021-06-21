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Israeli Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich talk global genocide
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152 views • June 21, 2021
OVAL Media, March 19, 2021
Interview with Israel holocaust survivor Vera Sharav (public advocate for human rights and the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP)) interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (German lawyer). Her message is extremely powerful and pertinent to today's rising medical fascism, under the guise of a pandemic.
Cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 44 -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb9dpuKaDrM
Read a transcript of the first 7 minutes of her insights into Nazi Germany and the parallels that are going on today on Energy Therapy here:
https://www.energytherapy.biz/2021/03/26/israeli-holocaust-survivor-vera-sharav-and-dr-reiner-fuellmich-talk-global-genocide/
Interview with Israel holocaust survivor Vera Sharav (public advocate for human rights and the founder and president of the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP)) interviewed by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (German lawyer). Her message is extremely powerful and pertinent to today's rising medical fascism, under the guise of a pandemic.
Cut from Corona investigative committee Nr. 44 -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb9dpuKaDrM
Read a transcript of the first 7 minutes of her insights into Nazi Germany and the parallels that are going on today on Energy Therapy here:
https://www.energytherapy.biz/2021/03/26/israeli-holocaust-survivor-vera-sharav-and-dr-reiner-fuellmich-talk-global-genocide/
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