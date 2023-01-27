Copper Mining Project In Zambia . The Bottom Of The EV Supply Chain.
According To The World Economic Forum, By 2030, U.S. Multinational Corporations Like Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla And Google Will Require 17 Times More Rare Earth Minerals To Power Consumers’ Smart Devices And Electric Cars For The Coming Green Revolution.
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/09/batteries-lithium-ion-energy-storage-circular-economy/
