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A Message To All NSW Police
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
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40 views • September 25, 2021
Alexander Cooney is an ex-police officer who found that there were moral issues with what he was expected to do in the name of 'public health'.

He felt that the best way to get the message across that he believed in was to leave his job of 12 years as a New South Wales police officer and hope that he could be the voice of currently serving officers who felt as he does but, are unable to voice their opinions or fears, due to the tight restrictions imposed in their job.

We sorely need more like this hero, and soon.
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freedompolicelock-downlock-downsnsw police
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy