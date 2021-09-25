A Message To All NSW Police

Alexander Cooney is an ex-police officer who found that there were moral issues with what he was expected to do in the name of 'public health'.



He felt that the best way to get the message across that he believed in was to leave his job of 12 years as a New South Wales police officer and hope that he could be the voice of currently serving officers who felt as he does but, are unable to voice their opinions or fears, due to the tight restrictions imposed in their job.



We sorely need more like this hero, and soon.