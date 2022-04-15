Excuses For World War III And Milestones Of Ukrainian Conflict

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Other sources reported that Moskva was attacked by missiles from the coastline between Odessa and Nikolayev. The missiles struck the port side, causing the ship to roll heavily. The buoyancy of the cruiser was made difficult by the sea weather conditions. As a result of all the cumulative factors, according to preliminary information, the cruiser may have sank.
A ship of this class in the Black Sea conditions could have been successfully attacked either by a complex of anti-ship systems, including both missiles and aircrafts, or by a submarine. There is a strong possibility that NATO military was directly involved in the attack.
This also became a suitable diversion from the events taking place in Mariupol. On 12 and 13 April, over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers and officers voluntarily surrendered to Russian captivity or were forced to do so under the threat of extermination there. This is an unprecedented number of soldiers and officers of the warring armies that surrendered since World War II.
However, Kyiv claimed that a significant number of soldiers from the 36 Brigade was able to merge with the Azovstal garrison reinforcing it.
The area of the Azovstal plant itself is a heavily fortified stronghold with extensive multi-level underground communications. The degree of fortification of Azovstal is far superior to that of the Nazi fortress of Könisberg during World War II.
The fortified area near the Illich factory, which is now only partially controlled by Kyiv’s forces, was exsanguinated.
The seaport is under full control of Russian and DPR forces. All hostages, including foreigners, have been released. Scattered pro-Kyiv units defend in the residential areas of Primorsky District.
As of April 14, the mopping-up of separate buildings in residential areas adjacent to the Azovstal industrial zone continues. Fighters of the Azov Battalion try to take refuge in the basements of residential buildings with the aim of later exiting the city in the guise of civilians.
According to conservative estimates, there were at least 14,000 of the most combat-ready and qualified servicemen of Kyiv’s forces on the territory of Mariupol before it was encircled. As of April 13, the remaining forces were estimated at between 4,000 and 6,000 combat-ready Ukrainian servicemen.
More Ukrainian Armed Forces units and foreign mercenaries have arrived in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions to take part in the upcoming battle for these regions in the east. The Russian military took advantage of the momentum and struck at the concentration of Kyiv’s troops. For example, Russian artillery struck six strongholds of the units of the 24th Independent Mechanized Brigade near the village of Popasna. Per 120 servicemen of the unit, eleven armoured vehicles and fourteen vehicles of various purposes were destroyed.
There are reports from Kharkiv that three new nationalist battalions of the Ukrainian armed forces are being formed in the city. These battalions are supposed to blockade Kharkiv from the south and by no means allow the local population to leave the city.
In the Izyum sector, Russian units are advancing towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk from the north.
Meanwhile, a large number of military equipment and servicemen have been concentrated in Russia’s Belgorod Region. These units are likely meant to take part in the upcoming battle for the east of Ukraine.
In the evening of April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it had recorded attempts at sabotage and strikes by Ukrainian forces against facilities on Russian territory. It said that if such incidents continue, Russia will strike at Ukrainian decision-making centers, including those in Kyiv, which the Russian military has so far refrained from doing. This statement raises a number of questions.For example, has the military and political leadership of Russia not yet realized that it is in a full scale war, at least with the “pro-NATO” Kiev regime in Ukraine, and probably with NATO, albeit indirectly?
.......continued..... https://southfront.org/excuses-for-world-war-3/
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