Ric Grenell Explains Why You Shouldn’t Put TikTok on Your Phone
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
Ric Grenell - It’s the number one app in the world, but is the Chinese owned social media platform TikTok also being used to collect American’s private information?

Ric Grenell goes in depth into what he describes as a “ very dangerous app.” Ric also provides updates on the upcoming Wisconsin Senate race.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
