Ric Grenell Explains Why You Shouldn’t Put TikTok on Your Phone

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Ric Grenell - It’s the number one app in the world, but is the Chinese owned social media platform TikTok also being used to collect American’s private information?
Ric Grenell goes in depth into what he describes as a “ very dangerous app.” Ric also provides updates on the upcoming Wisconsin Senate race.