Dr. Naomi Wolf Responds to DHS Claims of Domestic Terrorism

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Basically, as of February 7th, if you breath in the U.S. and are not an actual domestic terrorist, illegal alien, or violent criminal and dare disagree with government then according to DHS you are probably a domestic terrorist and on their watch list: https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022
Bulletin: https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-february-07-2022
Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/vuebip-dr.-naomi-wolf-responds-to-claims-of-domestic-terrorism.html
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Daily Clout: https://dailyclout.io/