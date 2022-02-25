© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Day Z 1 - DONBASS WAR Today - SITREP from Petrovsky Front - From Donetsk, Russell Bentley 022422
Follow
5
Share
Report
320 views • February 25, 2022
Thanks to Russell "Texas" Bentley. Pray for these people and that peace comes soon.
June 6th, 1944 - That was "D-Day" . Today, Feb 23rd, 2022, is Day Z, plus one. The liberation is going according to plan. There has been hard fighting, and will be hard fighting ahead. But the outcome is beyond all debate. Russia and the Donbass Republics will LIBERATE and de-nazify Ukraine, at least as far as Kiev, and maybe all the way to the Polish border. Either way, just like D-Day, Day Z is a HISTORIC day that will be remembered through the ages, as long as there is still history.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS JOYOUS AND HISTORIC EPIC DAY!
June 6th, 1944 - That was "D-Day" . Today, Feb 23rd, 2022, is Day Z, plus one. The liberation is going according to plan. There has been hard fighting, and will be hard fighting ahead. But the outcome is beyond all debate. Russia and the Donbass Republics will LIBERATE and de-nazify Ukraine, at least as far as Kiev, and maybe all the way to the Polish border. Either way, just like D-Day, Day Z is a HISTORIC day that will be remembered through the ages, as long as there is still history.
CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS JOYOUS AND HISTORIC EPIC DAY!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.