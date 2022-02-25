Day Z 1 - DONBASS WAR Today - SITREP from Petrovsky Front - From Donetsk, Russell Bentley 022422

Thanks to Russell "Texas" Bentley. Pray for these people and that peace comes soon.

June 6th, 1944 - That was "D-Day" . Today, Feb 23rd, 2022, is Day Z, plus one. The liberation is going according to plan. There has been hard fighting, and will be hard fighting ahead. But the outcome is beyond all debate. Russia and the Donbass Republics will LIBERATE and de-nazify Ukraine, at least as far as Kiev, and maybe all the way to the Polish border. Either way, just like D-Day, Day Z is a HISTORIC day that will be remembered through the ages, as long as there is still history.

CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL ON THIS JOYOUS AND HISTORIC EPIC DAY!