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E-MEN: Tribute to Sgt. Michael Curtin, Det. Joseph Vigiano, P.O. John D'Allara
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Sergeant Curtin was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks while attempting to rescue the victims trapped in the World Trade Center. He was assigned to ESU Truck 2. Sergeant Curtin had been with the NYPD for 13 years.
He was posthumously awarded the New York City Police Department's Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the annual Medal Day ceremony on December 4, 2001.
Detective Vigiano was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks while attempting to rescue the victims trapped in the World Trade Center. He was assigned to ESU Truck 2.
Detective Vigiano was posthumously awarded the New York City Police Department's Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. He had been on the job for 14 years. He left behind a wife and three sons.
John D'Allara, a member of the New York Police Department's emergency service office in Harlem (ESS2), was a rescue specialist on the scene at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.
John Dallara was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during the Annual Medal Day ceremony on December 4, 2001. The New York City Police Department Medal of Honor is the highest award that may be bestowed upon a member of the service.
Project Concept developed by Arlene Harrison
President, Gramercy Park Block Association, with a group of neighbors who so generously donated their time and equipment.
www.gramercyparkblockassociation.org
He was posthumously awarded the New York City Police Department's Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the annual Medal Day ceremony on December 4, 2001.
Detective Vigiano was killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks while attempting to rescue the victims trapped in the World Trade Center. He was assigned to ESU Truck 2.
Detective Vigiano was posthumously awarded the New York City Police Department's Medal of Honor for his heroic actions. He had been on the job for 14 years. He left behind a wife and three sons.
John D'Allara, a member of the New York Police Department's emergency service office in Harlem (ESS2), was a rescue specialist on the scene at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.
John Dallara was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor during the Annual Medal Day ceremony on December 4, 2001. The New York City Police Department Medal of Honor is the highest award that may be bestowed upon a member of the service.
Project Concept developed by Arlene Harrison
President, Gramercy Park Block Association, with a group of neighbors who so generously donated their time and equipment.
www.gramercyparkblockassociation.org
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