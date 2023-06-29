Create New Account
Pfizer can't HIDE this anymore, Explosive report exposes shocking CHILD DEATHS from covid vaccine
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Published 21 hours ago

Covid researcher Sonia Elijah joins us today to look at pediatric deaths related to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. This is the second part of her investigation from the European Union's third vaccine safety report. It shows undeniable bias in how this has been reported to the public.

