Texas Bible Conference #2

The Client Nation unto God is upheld by 4 divine institutions: Freedom, Marriage, Family and Nationalism. America is the last client nation before the 7 years of Tribulation. Understanding your role and the age you live in, is imperative for a serious Christian. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!