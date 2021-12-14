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Bath bomb with sea salt. Object shooting
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68 views • December 14, 2021
https://youtu.be/bT8s-vBPs9Y
Bath salt. In this video, we built a whole location from salt and bath barrels. We made a table of cardboard, mounted a turntable there and shot such a video frame
CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
Bath salt. In this video, we built a whole location from salt and bath barrels. We made a table of cardboard, mounted a turntable there and shot such a video frame
CMCproduction & SmartREC for blogs Ship Shard
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
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