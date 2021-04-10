Is Fasting Just A Fashion Fad? How Intermittent Fasting WORKS Against Cancer

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Fasting has been a popular diet fad for years now, but what if intermittent fasting can help keep you healthy? In this clip, Dr. Patrick Quilling shares the science behind fasting and how even one day a week can help prevent cancer, heart disease, and a host of other ailments. Discover even more about the power of your diet when you watch the entire episode.