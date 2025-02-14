Trump Rumored to be Investigating Pritzker & Judicial Activists Against Trump & DOGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we are getting the scoop on Illinois corruption from Terry Newsome. Rumor has it that Pritzker and his crew are going to be investigated by Trump and it is richly deserved. Illinois is a cesspool and it makes me sick to see what has happened to the formerly beautiful city of Chicago. Meanwhile we continue to have more activist judges making wildly inappropriate rulings against the President's policy initiatives. We discuss it all today!Show more
