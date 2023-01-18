Biden Kept “Nuclear Football” Briefcase a Mile from Him to Protect Image

Ronald Kessler is a former investigative reporter for the Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, and the New York Times bestselling author of 'The First Family Detail: Secret Service Agents Reveal the Hidden Lives of the Presidents and 'The Secrets of the FBI.' Mr. Kessler penned an article for London’s Daily Mail that alleges that Joe Biden, as Vice President ordered his US military attaché to keep the briefcase containing the nuclear launch codes at least one mile from him whenever Mr. Biden appeared in public. The reason for the distance was to protect Mr. Biden’s image as an everyday guy.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/17/23.
You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.
The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf
It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.