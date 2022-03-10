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Zelenskyy's Migs, Russia Keeps Coke, End Of CERN, Trump on Putin & Army Arrives 5 Days Late Plus...
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11 views • March 10, 2022
IN TODAY'S PACKED KEEP-UP EDITION - Down Under-Under Water, Only The Vaccinated Public Can Help Clean Up the Lismore Floods, CERN Dismantled, Space Force and The Deep-State Continue to Serve Their Master, Global Disaster Relief Plan Under-Way, Trump on Putin, Russia Keeps Coca-Cola But Can You Think Of How They Did It, Ukraines's Mig's, Zelenskyy Looks To Want A WW3, US Bans Russian Oil But The US Military Can Still Use It, 7 Sisters (Esso, Mobil, Chevron, Gulf, Texaco, Shell, BP) Show Their Profits, The Freemasons Hidden In Plain Sight, Global Fuel Prices From Local People, Army Arrive 5 Days Late And The Army Just Film Themselves Emptying Rubbish Plus More...
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62291f0acd71550019a6af1a/United-Network-Global-Desk-News-with-Sunny-Gault-March-8-2022
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bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62291f0acd71550019a6af1a/United-Network-Global-Desk-News-with-Sunny-Gault-March-8-2022
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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