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Zelenskyy's Migs, Russia Keeps Coke, End Of CERN, Trump on Putin & Army Arrives 5 Days Late Plus...
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11 views • March 10, 2022
IN TODAY'S PACKED KEEP-UP EDITION - Down Under-Under Water, Only The Vaccinated Public Can Help Clean Up the Lismore Floods, CERN Dismantled, Space Force and The Deep-State Continue to Serve Their Master, Global Disaster Relief Plan Under-Way, Trump on Putin, Russia Keeps Coca-Cola But Can You Think Of How They Did It, Ukraines's Mig's, Zelenskyy Looks To Want A WW3, US Bans Russian Oil But The US Military Can Still Use It, 7 Sisters (Esso, Mobil, Chevron, Gulf, Texaco, Shell, BP) Show Their Profits, The Freemasons Hidden In Plain Sight, Global Fuel Prices From Local People, Army Arrive 5 Days Late And The Army Just Film Themselves Emptying Rubbish Plus More...

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[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/62291f0acd71550019a6af1a/United-Network-Global-Desk-News-with-Sunny-Gault-March-8-2022

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