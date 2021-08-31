EP 2589-6PM PROFESSOR DAVID CLEMENTS FIRED BY NMSU FOR "BUCKING MASK POLICY" 

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Days after receiving an award for teaching excellence, a business professor at New Mexico State University has been removed from his classroom at the start of the fall semester. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18628
Special Guest: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
Special Guest: Dr. David Clements is a law professor and long time prosecutor that oversaw 6 law enforcement agencies, and tried many high profile cases, including first degree murder. He came to national prominence after appearing on Tucker Carlson after standing up to his university's targeting of conservatives. He is also a contributor to Bannon's War Room on election integrity issues. theprofessorsrecord.com
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