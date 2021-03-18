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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1713 - Jason Luczkow - Video of the attack
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51 views • March 18, 2021
Mason, who was under state supervision for an armed robbery conviction, was upset at the service at the Taco Bell, and began to berate the staff, who told her to leave. Jason entered the restaurant with his wife and, after observing Mason continuing to make a scene, told her to be quiet. Furious, Mason left the restaurant, only to return with a knife, which she used to slash Jason across his neck, leaving an 8-inch gash. The knife missed Jason’s carotid artery by millimeters, and left him bleeding profusely, with over 100 stitches being needed to close his wound.
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