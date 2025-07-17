BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian soldier double luck when confronting Ukrainian FPV
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10029 followers
4
204 views • 1 day ago

Between constant thinking, courage, and double luck, allowed a Russian soldier to survive from Ukrainian drone attack, then destroying FPV with his own hands. Russian military channel shared short footage on July 17, 2025, of a rare event that occurred on a front line, showing the critical situation of a Russian soldier taking cover under a fallen tree branch, but still visible to the Ukrainian drone operator. Suddenly, the enemy FVP attacked quickly while expecting results! However, by some chance, the ammunition didn't explode, perhaps due to a glitch, or because the drone was stuck on a protruding branch. The enemy likely thought this was the end, but Russian soldier had no better idea than to capture the FPV.

The Ukrainian operator continued to watch in disappointment, and at that moment, the Russian soldier caught FPV and immediately executed the device. The Russian soldier thought quickly and began repeatedly slamming the FPV into a nearby tree trunk. Once again, luck intervened and protected him from the potential consequences, as the FPV could have exploded, but it didn't. The soldier apparently managed to disable the FVP then discard it. Thus, the wise Russian soldier quickly left the location. This is what is called being born under a lucky star, even though it's clear that FPV drones will play a significant role in modern warfare.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

russiawarukraine
