𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀 𝗭𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗿𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽

Thank you Congressman Bill Posey (R-Fl) for supporting truth, health, and freedom!



Censorship, propaganda, and control/hiding information is NOT how America or Freedom are supposed to be and platforms such as facebook, google etc have too much control over people's perception.



As mentioned by Congressman Bill Posey (see video clip linked below) With 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 $𝟰𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺 (𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗣) 𝘁𝗼 𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵, there is very serious cause for concern regarding the safety of these products.

However, due to legal immunity granted by the NCVIA of 1986 to vaccine manufactures, there is no liability incentive from manufactures to improve the safety of these products. Thus, vaccine adverse event victims (a Harvard investigation found that only approximately 1% of such victims are even reported to VAERs and a fraction of those are granted a settlement) are paid settlements by the US government fund (VICP) NOT the product manufacturer.

Why would investigating the safety of products, and as a result potentially improving said products, be discouraged?

How is gaining more information a "bad thing?"

Thank you for standing up to Mark Zuckerberg and standing up for Free Speech. Thank you for speaking the truth that over $4 BILLION has been paid out to Vaccine Injured Victims (proof these products do indeed do harm or settlements would not be paid out).



We deserve to hear the real stories and learn how to assess the real risks through the experiences of others and the research that is shared. Vaccine Injury is real; it happens more often than the CDC and big pharma corporations would have you believe, and those effected by it deserve the same rights to free speech as everyone else on a public platform.



We all need to stand for Freedom and Truth!



𝘈𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳(𝘴).



NOTE: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘢𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘰 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘳(𝘴)/𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳(𝘴) 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘺 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘮𝘺 𝘰𝘸𝘯 𝘷𝘪𝘦𝘸𝘴; 𝘐 𝘥𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘰𝘳 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴. 𝘔𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘰 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘳 𝘰𝘸𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘦𝘥, 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴.



𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙-𝘜𝘚𝘌 𝘊𝘖𝘗𝘠𝘙𝘐𝘎𝘏𝘛 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘓𝘈𝘐𝘔𝘌𝘙

* 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘜𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 107 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘈𝘤𝘵 1976, 𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘰𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘥𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘳 "𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦" 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘯𝘦𝘸𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩. 𝘍𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘸𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘣𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨. 𝘕𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘱𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘧𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘶𝘴𝘦.



𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘶𝘱𝘭𝘰𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, and 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 (𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘺, 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘴𝘮, 𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘶𝘴𝘢𝘨𝘦) 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘢 ‘𝘍𝘈𝘐𝘙 𝘜𝘚𝘌’ 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘤𝘰𝘱𝘺𝘳𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭; 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴.