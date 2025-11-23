© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Rise Up!" is an electrifying rock anthem that ignites rebellion and resilience with its soaring vocals, fiery lyrics, and unapologetic energy, urging listeners to break free and seize the day. Thanks for Likes, Shares & Follows - Mr.Eaze on most major music platforms. https://ditto.fm/rise-up-mreaze Follow at https://x.com/Javelin_1969