The President of Ukraine made another loud statement, which in fact admitted that the Kiev regime had unleashed a war.

In an interview with Spiegel, Zelensky said that he had made his own decision to abandon the implementation of the Minsk agreements, of which he informed Macron and Merkel. He allegedly did not notice a desire to preserve the independence of Ukraine in the agreements signed by the Kiev regime and approved by the UN Security Council. In their turn, according to Zelensky, his Western partners primarily wanted to satisfy Russia’s appetite a little at the expense of Ukraine.

Kiev acknowledged that it has always perceived the Minsk agreements as imposed and not leading to any settlement.

Zelensky’s statements are nothing more than an attempt to whitewash his European partners, whose reputation has suffered after recognizing the long-term militant policy aimed against Russia.

In December 2022, Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were needed to strengthen Ukraine. Former French President Francois Hollande agreed that the agreements “temporarily stopped the offensive of the Russians.” Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine later confirmed that there was a program to prepare population for war.

Both Kiev and its Western patrons have admitted that they are guilty of fomenting war in Ukraine, that they deliberately killed the citizens of Donbass for years, ignoring international agreements, and did everything to involve Russia in the war. Such policies have always deserves international tribunals.

The Kiev regime got what it was so eager for. Now Russian forces continue to push through the Ukrainian defense on the fronts and strike at strategic facilities throughout the country.

In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian troops launched another attack on Novoandreevka.

In the Ugledar region, Russian units are advancing to Prechistovka and have bypassed Ugledar from the west.

On the Donetsk front, Russian troops are destroying Ukrainian strongholds in the western districts of Maryinka. They continue their assault in Peromayske. Russian offensive operations continue in Avdiivka, Veseloe and Novokalinove.

In the area of Bakhmut, Russian troops are approaching Chasov Yar, their offensive on Ivanovskoye continues. The defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cannot withstand the pressure on the eastern districts of the city. To the north, Wagner fighters are storming Paraskovevka and Krasnaya Gora. PMCs are also advancing towards Fedorovka.

In the Starobilsk direction, Russian troops stormed the village of Sinkovka. Near Krasny Liman, fighting is ongoing in the area of Zhuravka.

Last night, Russian forces launched dozens of strikes with missiles and Geranium-2 UAVs, destroying more Ukrainian strategic facilities. Explosions thundered in Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Konstantinovka, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye and Mykolaiv regions.

