Jim Jordan Can Make an Effective House Speaker, Says Rep. Matt Rosendale
RealAmericasVoice | Jim Jordan Can Make an Effective House Speaker, Says Matt Rosendale


U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) says U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04) is 17 votes shy of a job as speaker of the House. Rosendale said Jordan is well-suited to the task. "He has a very special knack for being able to come out and put it in layman's terms so every American can understand what's going on," Rosendale said. "He can provide hope to the American people that there are good folks up here looking after them and trying to get the job done."


