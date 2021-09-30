X22 REPORT Ep. 2589b - Think Enemy Combatants,Operators Are Standing By, Double Meanings Exist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Think Enemy Combatants,Operators Are Standing By, Double Meanings Exist
The [DS] is doing everything they can to get the situation under control, the more they push the more the people are pushing back. The [DS] is now in the process of creating the events that will distract the people from what is really coming, the indictments and prosecution of the criminals. The people and exposing the criminals to the rest of the people and Trump will expose the treasonous individuals in government and beyond. Think enemy combatants, operators are standing by, double meanings exists, running red.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.