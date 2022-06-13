Do this to prepare yourself for uncomfortable situation #shorts

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https://www.youtube.com/embed/gGFSpBpF45o





Wish you handled stressful situations and conversations better? Try this!





Dr. Elvir Causevic, the Founder UpEnd, a New School of Living Wisdoms, shares how you can prepare yourself for conversations or interactions you’d rather avoid.





According to Dr. Elvir, some of the thing you can do to calm yourself down is to go to a quiet place where you can gather your thoughts or spend some quality time with a good friend. 🧘🏻‍♂️





Doing these things can help your nervous system SLOW DOWN, after it’s been revved up by various stressors such as being stuck in traffic, dealing with back-to-back meetings, and even taking part in a difficult conversation.





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