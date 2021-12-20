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Vax Only Panera Bread Closes Early - Union Square NYC - 12/19/2021
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290 views • December 20, 2021
12/19/2021: Panera Bread Sit-in at Union Square. The store closes early for the day due to vaccine mandates. Management called the police but no officers arrived until the group finished eating and had left the building. It was the second visit to this location and one of multiple sit-ins throughout the city this day. IG: @eastghostreports
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