Iran’s Maverick F-14’s – How the ‘Ali-Cat’ Came to Be
Libraero
Libraero
61 views • 10 hours ago

The F-14 is an iconic aircraft and a world-class interceptor. It had state-of-the-art technology, but no foreign sales - except for one country. This is the story of how Iran became the only foreign operator of the F-14. NOTE: There are several reasons for the Tomcat not being widely exported, and it wasn't only due to technology restriction. The F-14 was designed for carrier use, was expensive and potential buyers were prioritizing the development of indigenous aircraft. To learn more about the F-14, please visit www.libraero.com.

Relevant Links:


Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com


F-14 Tomcat: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=6


The Aviation Geek Club: https://theaviationgeekclub.com/former-iiaf-tomcat-pilots-tell-the-true-story-of-why-iran-picked-the-f-14-over-the-f-15/



Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)


Music


Title: Prism

Link: https://www.bensound.com/free-music-for-videos

License code: JPEFKPK9YMTRPXS2


iranhistoryaviationf-14tomcat
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:30Us/Iran Political Relations

00:49Recon Starts

01:00Soviet Response

01:27Enter The Tomcat

01:49Tomcat's Capabilities

02:28Hiatus

02:39War

02:49Maintenance Struggles

03:19Outro

