Puppet shah tells Iranians 'This is a war, & war has casualties'

Puppet shah tells Iranians: 'This is a war, and war has casualties'

Reza Pahlavi told CBS that Iranians should accept deaths as part of the "war" to overthrow the regime.

Sitting in the US, he also reiterated his preparedness to "die for liberty."

TRUMP: AMERICANS SHOULD CONSIDER EVACUATING FROM IRAN

When asked what he meant about help being on the way for Iran, Trump said that everyone would soon see it for themselves.

Canada has said, Canadians are called to leave Iran now.

White House: Senior members of the US National Security Council met today to discuss the situation in Iran without Trump's participation.

EU official: Summoning the Iranian ambassador over the protests in his country.

Almost all of EU countries are summoning and will summon the Iranian ambassadors because of protests in Iran.

Israel's channel 14:

The US will attack Iran in the coming days. This will not be a limited strike, but a powerful one, designed to overthrow the current regime.

Australian Foreign Minister:

I urge all Australians in Iran to leave now.

AFP: Spain recalls its ambassador to Iran in response to the suppression of protests.

Russia has strongly condemned external interference in Iran’s internal political affairs, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Moscow also advised Russian citizens in Iran to observe reasonable safety precautions.

Key points from Zakharova’s statements on Iran:

➡️Russia considers threats from Washington to launch new military strikes against Iran categorically unacceptable.

➡️Moscow firmly rejects any subversive foreign interference in Iran’s domestic political processes.

➡️The decline of artificially fueled protests indicates that the internal situation in Iran is stabilizing.

➡️Hostile external forces are attempting to undermine the Iranian state using “color revolution” tactics.

➡️Russia rejects crude attempts to pressure Iran’s foreign partners through threats of higher trade tariffs.

➡️Russian diplomatic missions in Iran are operating normally and remain in constant contact with Russian nationals.



