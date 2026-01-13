BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Puppet shah tells Iranians 'This is a war, & war has casualties'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 1 day ago

Puppet shah tells Iranians: 'This is a war, and war has casualties'

Reza Pahlavi told CBS that Iranians should accept deaths as part of the "war" to overthrow the regime.

Sitting in the US, he also reiterated his preparedness to "die for liberty."

Adding:

TRUMP: AMERICANS SHOULD CONSIDER EVACUATING FROM IRAN

When asked what he meant about help being on the way for Iran, Trump said that everyone would soon see it for themselves.

Canada has said, Canadians are called to leave Iran now.

White House: Senior members of the US National Security Council met today to discuss the situation in Iran without Trump's participation.

EU official: Summoning the Iranian ambassador over the protests in his country.

Almost all of EU countries are summoning and will summon the Iranian ambassadors because of protests in Iran.

 Israel's channel 14: 

The US will attack Iran in the coming days. This will not be a limited strike, but a powerful one, designed to overthrow the current regime.

Australian Foreign Minister: 

I urge all Australians in Iran to leave now.

AFP: Spain recalls its ambassador to Iran in response to the suppression of protests.

Adding: 

Russia has strongly condemned external interference in Iran’s internal political affairs, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Moscow also advised Russian citizens in Iran to observe reasonable safety precautions.

Key points from Zakharova’s statements on Iran:

➡️Russia considers threats from Washington to launch new military strikes against Iran categorically unacceptable.

➡️Moscow firmly rejects any subversive foreign interference in Iran’s domestic political processes.

➡️The decline of artificially fueled protests indicates that the internal situation in Iran is stabilizing.

➡️Hostile external forces are attempting to undermine the Iranian state using “color revolution” tactics.

➡️Russia rejects crude attempts to pressure Iran’s foreign partners through threats of higher trade tariffs.

➡️Russian diplomatic missions in Iran are operating normally and remain in constant contact with Russian nationals.


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Trump announces 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran

Laura Harris
Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Trump administration considers $100,000 per person offer to buy Greenland

Laura Harris
China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

China restricts critical exports to Japan amid escalating Taiwan dispute

Zoey Sky
Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Trump’s statements and Greenland strategy reports draw legal and diplomatic scrutiny

Finn Heartley
Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Florida gubernatorial candidate pledges total abortion ban, closure of Planned Parenthood clinics

Laura Harris
Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Senate panel to hold hearing on abortion pill safety

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy